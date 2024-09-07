Waubonsie Valley girls golf squeezes past Naperville Central

Waubonsie Valley girls golf and Naperville Central meet up for a DVC matchup at Naperbrook. The Redhawks enter off a 14-stroke victory against Metea Valley last week while the Warriors fell to Naperville North by 11 strokes. It’s hard to believe, but we’re about a week away from the halfway point of the 2024 golf season! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Four pars combined from Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central girls golf

On hole one, Waubonsie’s Mina Shyam hits her second shot from behind a hill. She lands it right before the pin, setting up a good look at birdie. Her putt is a little short but secures a par to begin the day.

Warrior Hannah Lee is putting for birdie from a long way out, and the ball is tracking towards the cup but it lips out! A great effort from the Warrior, as she taps in the par.

Now with Redhawk Ashika Patel, chipping from the front of the green. She lets the ball roll out and misses the birdie by a few inches. Patel records a par for Central.

Riya Gupta is hitting from the fairway on hole one, getting her approach to run towards the heart of the green. She misses the birdie putt, but secures another par here on the first hole.

Redhawks Mae Binkowski and Alexa Miller score pars on the par five third hole

Moving along to the par five, third, the longest hole on the course. Naperville Central’s Mae Binkowski goes pins hunting, landing her fourth shot right by the flag stick. The junior locks in on the par putt, getting it to drop en route to a final-round score of 47.

Another Redhawk is up, and it’s Alexa Miller. She hits this long birdie putt almost to perfection, but the ball wraps right around the cup. Miller taps in her second straight par.

Great tee shots from both teams in a close DVC girls golf match

Over to the par three, fourth hole with Patel of Naperville Central. She lands it at the front of the green and ends up pin high to the left. For birdie, the Redhawk has some solid speed, but misses an inch to the right. Patel ends the day with the top score for Central, with a 40.

Siya Sohal lands her tee shot on the front of the green for the Warriors. She goes for birdie and has some decent speed but the read is slightly off. Sohal hits home her par putt and scores a 46 for Waubonsie.

In the same group, Waubonsie’s Sheffler lands her shot just in front of Sohal’s and has a look at birdie herself. For birdie, the putt tracks off to the left, and the Warrior records a par.

Redhawk, Ella Walbert is hitting her second shot from off the green. She chips this one well, setting up a look at par. Walbert hits it home and records a score of 48 for the match.

Saving the best tee shot for last, as Central’s Avery Dunn lands it only a few feet from the pin! For birdie, the Redhawk has solid speed but misses to the right and scores par.

Waubonsie Valley girls golf beats Naperville Central by six strokes

To the sixth hole, Warrior Jieni Li hits to the green. It’s a great shot, with the ball trickling towards the hole. Li drops the par putt into the bottom of the cup.

As we head to the ninth hole, it’s a close matchup between Waubonsie and Central. Sheffler’s putting from the rough for birdie and will have a tester for par. She gets it to go, and it helps give Waubonsie a six-stroke victory over Naperville Central.