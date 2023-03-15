Waubonsie Valley girls soccer catches fire in the second half for the 5-1 victory

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer gains momentum in the second half to cruise to a road win over West Chicago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The girls soccer season is underway with the first matchup of the season at Memorial Field. The first test for the Waubonsie Valley Warriors is the West Chicago Wildcats. The Warriors defeated them in their season opener last season and look to get off to a good start in 2023.

West Chicago gets on the board late in the half

The Warriors get to work as Taylor Ahmadian has the ball and looks for an open teammate. She delivers a nice pass to Ceci Galarza who takes a shot, but defender Nicole Murphy is able to knock it away.

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer tries to clear the ball from danger, but Arizbeth Zuniga gets to it. She strikes the ball towards goal, it bounces past goalkeeper Lauren Bornhoff and hits the post. Elina Velasco pounces on the rebound and the Wildcats strike first to take a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Waubonsie Valley’s offensive explosion

WV responds quickly in the second half with a goal from Thanya Castelan to tie the match at one. They push for another as Katie Chapman crosses the ball towards Ahmadian and she slots it past goalkeeper Arianna Hernandez to put her team ahead 2-1.

Throw-in for the Warriors and Chapman throws it to Macy Evans. She finds Ahmadian open and once again she buries her shot in the same spot to get her second goal as they extend their lead to two.

This time its Ahmadian’s turn leading the attack and she passes the ball towards Castelan. Hernandez can’t hang on to it and it bounces back to Castelan who puts it away to give the Warriors a commanding 4-1 lead.

The green and gold turn the ball over and Leslie Garnica decides to go for goal with a good strike, but goalie Sophia Trevino is able to make the save.

Ahmadian looking for the hat-trick in this match and she’s able to get it as she rips this shot past Hernandez. The Warriors dominate in the second half and cruise to a 5-1 win on the road.

