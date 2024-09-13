Waubonsie Valley girls swimming glides past Metea Valley in conference clash

Hot weather outside means it’s a perfect day to hit the pool for another exciting DVC girls swimming matchup between Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley. Both teams are looking to build on the Neuqua Invite. Waubonsie finished in 3rd place while Metea finished in 9th place. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors are off and running early

We start with the first event, the 200–yard medley relay. WV girls, Bella Plude, Brooklyn Landtiser, Abbey Brown, and Calin Ball start the day off strong for the Warriors by getting ahead for the early lead. Ball capitalizes off the early lead by getting the first win for the green and gold. Waubonsie takes the first event with a time of 1:55:50 with Metea Valley’s group of Ellen Chua, Lillian Witte, Molly Schalk, and Isabelle Leofanti not far behind finishing in 1:56:20.

Moving along to the third event, the 200 yard IM. Warrior Malini Madiman looks to increase the lead for Waubonsie Valley. In a close race, Madiman edges out teammate Bella Plude for the first-place finish. Madiman finished at 2:18:40, with Plude not far behind finishing at 2:18:67 seconds.

Mustang duo takes the 500 freestyle

Later in the night it’s the longest race, the 500-yard freestyle. Despite being such a long event, this one comes down to the wire. Mustang teammates Molly Schalk and Elizabeth Burgess battle in a race to the wall. Schalk finishes first in 5:31:29 seconds while Burgess is less than a second behind at 5:31:51 for second place. Madiman from Waubonsie Valley finishes in third with a time of 5:35:28 and Castaneda Estelle finishes in fourth at 5:49:45.

Waubonsie cruises to its first conference win

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Waubonsie continues their great day by wrapping up the final race on a strong note. Caroline Knell, Malini Madiman, Ruby Meier, and Isidra Perea finished this race thirteen seconds faster than the Mustangs with a winning time of 3:49:30.

Bookending the meet with relay victories, Waubonsie Valley gets the DVC victory in this midseason matchup over Metea, 132-53. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!