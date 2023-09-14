Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball falls to OPRF at the Wheaton Classic

The Wheaton Classic is on and Waubonsie Valley girls Volleyball takes on the Oak Park River Forest Huskies in a pool play matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

OPRF opens set one in complete control

Oak Park would get things going well at the start, Grace Nelson pops it up to Kinsey Smith, who then passes it to Gabriella Town who spikes it down for the early 1-0 lead.

Four plays later with the game tied at two, Maddie Hwang tries to set up a short shot for Naisha Khanna, but it is blocked by Phoebe Shorney and Gabriella Towns to give the Huskies a 3-2 lead.

Midway through the game following a Warriors score, the ball is bounced around off the serve, before Smith passes it to Nelson who delivers the blistering kill shot to give OPRF a 10-4 lead.

Shorney would get more in on the action as well. Following a dig from Smith, the ball is bounced into the air and Shorney delivers the blow to make it 11-4 Huskies.

After some more back and forth between both sides, the Huskies would put the dagger to end the first set, with Smith once again passing it to Nelson whose shot can’t be corralled by the Warriors to give OPRF a 25-12 win in set one.

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball fight in set two

The Warriors would get off to a good start in set two. With the score tied at 2 again, the shot is initially blocked by the Huskie defense, before Naomi Dowd surprises the Huskies and smacks it on the floor to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

Two plays later, Hannah Krause joins in on the scoring, as her kill shot is blocked but rolls out of bounds to extend the lead to 5-2.

After both teams exchanged scores, Nelson tries another kill shot, but it’s miraculously kept off the ground by Katie Ly and after bouncing back and forth between both sides like a beach ball, Keira Kleidon’s shot goes out of bounds to give Waubonsie a 7-4 lead.

Krause would once again join in, following another thwarted attempt from Nelson, the ball is bounced again in Warriors territory before Krause delivers another shot that’s deflected off Nelson’s hands to make the score 8-5.

OPRF looking to take full control, much like they did in set one. Shorney hits a shot that is deflected by the Warriors’ defense and rolls out of bounds to tie the game at 11.

Nelson and her teammates are continuing to put on the points in set two. After popping the ball up in the air, Towns passes it to Nelson and she spikes it into the ground again to give the Huskies a 13-11 lead.

The defense would also regain its momentum as Dowd goes for another kill shot that’s blocked by Nelson and rolls into Warriors territory to make it 16-12.

Facing sudden death at 24-19, the Warriors tried to get some momentum going, but Samantha Shelton’s shot is unable to be dug up by Sam Miserendino, as OPRF sweeps Waubonsie in a pool play matchup with a 25-19 win in set 2.

