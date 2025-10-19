Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball outlasts Neuqua Valley in a three-set thriller

We have another DVC conference matchup in girls volleyball, this time it’s between Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley. The Wildcats enter fresh off a win over Metea Valley last week, while Waubonsie Valley hopes to shake off a defeat at the hands of DeKalb. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley gets off to a fast start

The first set gets off to a good start for Waubonsie Valley. Olivia O’Hara passes to Chloe Gollaher to deliver a kill that extends the lead to 7-1.

The Wildcats are looking to get back into the set. Erin Ulger helps the cause, delivering a kill for a point as Neuqua Valley is still down by six.

Anamaria Aldea from Neuqua sends the ball over the net to Waubonsie’s Olivia O’Hara, who passes to Ava Morton, with Addilyn Candrian putting the ball down in Wildcat territory for a point. It’s 10-4 Waubonsie Valley.

Aldea finds Ella Cole’s pass and delivers a strong hit to add another point as Neuqua trails by just two.

Waubonsie Valley responds with Hannah Krause passing to Zoe Kraslen, who delivers another kill for the Warriors.

Krause keeps the assist going for Waubonsie as she passes the ball to Annabelle Black, who scores a point to make it 14-11 in favor of the Warriors.

The Wildcats even things up late in the set

Addison Frisby adds to the Neuqua scoreboard by delivering a hard kill on the ball. The Wildcats are still in the hunt as the set goes on.

Alexis Cioffi goes for the serve for Neuqua, trailing 22-23. The ball bounces off Ava Morton and pops over to Ella Cole in the middle, who skies for the kill.

The Warriors hang on to take set one

With the score tied at 23, Cioffi has another serve. The counter from the Warriors has O’Hara set up Candrian, who gets the kill for the big point. Waubonsie Valley hangs on to take the first set 25-23.

Set two sees some Wildcat teamwork from Skyla Scherer passing to Tatum Kelly, who passes to Ella Cole for a kill. Neuqua is off to a hot start, leading 4-0.

Waubonsie Valley’s Kathryn Travis delivers a nice serve to the Wildcats. However, Seanna Larbi returns the ball to the Warriors’ side and down for a point and a 5-1 score.

Waubonsie Valley continues to fight, with Hannah Krause passing to Anna Axelsen, who taps the ball over the net for a point. Neuqua Valley is still ahead of the game 5-3.

As the set progresses, Waubonsie Valley’s Olivia O’Hara serves the ball over the net and into Wildcat territory for an ace to tie the game at 9.

It’s neck and neck later in the set. Arianna Owiti makes a hit over the net that gets deflected by Travis from Waubonsie, but Owiti jumps up and knocks the ball past the Warriors. It’s 18-16 Neuqua Valley.

Neuqua forces a third set

Both teams are tied at 21 with Ava Morton serving for the Warriors. The ball bounces off Wildcat Skyla Scherer, who finds Erin Ulger with Anamaria Aldea delivering a nice hit over the net to break the tie. Neuqua goes on to win the second set 25-23.

Neuqua Valley is underway in set three with Addison Frisby getting the Wildcats off to a good start with a kill.

Waubonsie Valley is crawling its way back with Hannah Krause passing to Annabelle Black, delivering a kill for the green and gold. It’s a 9-7 lead for the Warriors.

It’s a close game so far in the third set. Wildcat Gwen Yaeh serves an ace for the team to tie the game at 9.

Skyla Scherer sends the ball over the net, where Chloe Gollaher deflects it for a point. Waubonsie Valley is down by a pair.

The Warriors hang on following an extended battle

Both teams are tied at 23. Scherer serves for the Wildcats as she comes up with the ace to put Neuqua on the brink of victory with a 24-23 lead.

Waubonsie Valley responds, thanks to Gollaher, who delivers a clutch kill to even the score.

It’s 27-26 Warriors, and Kathryn Travis wants to close out the match. The serve seals the deal for Waubonsie Valley as her teammates run out to the court to celebrate the marathon three-set battle. Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball narrowly edges out Neuqua Valley 28-26 in set three to pick up the big DVC victory.