Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball secures DVC win over Naperville Central

We're at Naperville Central High School as the Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball team travels to Redhawk territory for a regular-season DVC matchup.

Warriors take a close first set

Redhawks are up 4-3 early on, however, Naomi Dowd of Waubonsie jumps up to tap the ball in for a point to tie the set at four.

The Redhawks get in on the action from Caroline Impey spiking the ball for the point. The Warriors are still in the lead, with the score at 9-6.

The Redhawks are still fighting to tie the set back up, as Jackie Schmid jumps up and places one just in front of the Waubonsie back line for the kill.

Waubonsie responds back, with a tap from Khanna just over the net to score the point. Waubonsie Valley has an 11-8 lead.

The Redhawks are not done yet as Makenna Devick jumps up and smacks the ball to score a point for the red and white.

However, Khanna of Waubonsie Valley responds again as she goes for the kill and gets the point for The Warriors.

The Warriors keep on scoring as Kaitlyn Reinhard gets her kill attempt through the central blockers for a point.

The Warriors looking to close the first set strong and they do, as Khanna picks up another kill. Waubonsie Valley goes on to win the first set 25-22.

Evenly matched to begin set two

It’s 2-0 at the start of the 2nd set, and Redhawk Georgia Von Lehmden jumps up to go for the kill, but it gets blocked by Dowd, resulting in a Warriors point.

The Warriors are at it again, this time from Reinhard who puts a lot of power into this kill. Waubonsie trails 3-2 in the second set.

Later on, Von Lehmden places one right in between all the warrior players, as the start of the set remains close.

Here we see Dowd put everything she has into the kill, as it’s a difficult one to receive for Central. What a hit from Dowd to give the Warriors a 6-5 lead.

Later in the set, the Redhawks are fighting back, as Von Lehmden spikes the ball to score. Central trails the Warriors with a score of 15-11.

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball pull away late in set two

Von Lehmden goes for the kill but it gets blocked by Reinhard. The Redhawk set gets overhit and that sets up an easy kill for Reinhard for the point.

The Warriors end the second set strong, with Dowd rising for the kill. The Warriors would go on to win the 2nd set 25-15 and the overall matchup in 2 sets.

