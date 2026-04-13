Waubonsie Valley girls water polo escapes a challenge from Neuqua

It’s beautiful outside, but the water polo action is inside at Waubonsie Valley, where the Warriors welcome the Neuqua Valley Wildcats to their home pool. Both teams enter the contest in search of their first conference win of the season. Last year, the Warriors defeated the Wildcats 14-3 at Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Calin Ball is back and leading the way for Waubonsie

After an opening goal by Hadley Vierck has the Warriors up one, Alexa Egan has an opportunity to even the score, but goalie Emma Buchenauer is there to send it away and protect the lead.

Moments later, Calin Ball, back from an early-season injury, has a breakaway. A couple of Neuqua defenders manage to catch up, but Ball tosses it around the defense and into the back of the net. It’s now a 2-0 lead for the Warriors.

Here is Ball with possession again. This time, she delivers a perfect pass to Reece Calvey in the middle, who sends a rocket past the goalkeeper. That makes it three first-quarter goals for Waubonsie.

The Wildcats get back in the game

On to the second quarter, Neuqua has some work to do. Charlotte Satlak receives the pass from Egan on the right side, and she throws it over some outstretched arms to put the Wildcats on the board.

With less than two minutes to go in the half, Egan tosses it to Samira Madgar, and she goes down low for another Neuqua goal. The game has tightened up as the Wildcats trail 3-2.

Now in the second half, Egan has a breakaway. Annabelle Aguilar plays some tough defense, Egan gets the shot off, but Buchenauer is there for another save. The Warriors hold on to their narrow lead.

On the other end, Ball surveys the defense from the corner before firing a missile right by the goalkeeper to put Waubonsie up by a pair.

Just moments later, Ball finds Calvey in the middle again. She fights off the defense and then goes up high for another Waubonsie goal. Two quick goals for the Warriors put them back up 5-2.

Later in the quarter, Alexandra Gonzalez leads a breakaway for the Wildcats. She tosses a pass ahead to Egan, and she wins the one-on-one battle with Buchenauer at the net. That goal narrows the margin to 5-3.

Ball and Calvey lead Waubonsie to the win

With just seconds to go in the third quarter, Ball heaves it from deep range, and it’s tipped up into the net. The buzzer-beating goal is Ball’s third of the evening, and it sends the Warriors into the fourth with a 6-3 lead.

Early in the fourth, Calvey is well defended on the outside. She tosses a rainbow that sails over the keeper into the back corner of the goal. That’s Calvey’s third score of the night, and it seals the deal for Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors go on to defeat Neuqua Valley 7-4, their first conference win of the season after a tough battle in the water.