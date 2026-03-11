Waubonsie Valley girls water polo sails by Lockport in opener

Welcome back to the girls’ water polo season. In tonight’s season opener, the Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Lockport Porters. Coming off a three-point victory against Mundelein, Lockport seeks to upset the Warriors and keep its winning momentum going. However, the Warriors look to start strong after finishing last season with a 13-5 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lockport gets the scoring started early

The Porters look to start the game off with a quick score and do so, as Haley Malloy secures the opening goal of the contest.

After Waubonsie gets on the board from a penalty shot, Malloy looks to keep the scoring option open for the Porters as she connects with the back of the net again, securing her second goal on the night. Lockport leads 2-1 early.

The Warriors look to end the first quarter strong as senior Reece Calvey joins the scoring as she locates the back of the net for another Warrior goal.

Hadley Vierck feeds off Calvey’s score, and she secures another goal for Waubonsie. The Warriors lead 3-2 at the end of the first.

Waubonsie builds on its lead

To open the second, the Warriors catch fire, securing back-to-back goals in less than a minute to start the second. Malini Madiman’s throw goes bar down and in, securing her first goal of the season.

Vierck would follow up with another goal of her own, securing the hat-trick as the Warriors quickly jumped out to a 5-2 lead to start the second.

The Porters look for a score as they look for an open shot; however, goalie Emma Buchenaurer quickly denies it to keep the green and gold in front, midway through the second.

The Warriors continue to impress offensively as they work around some nice ball movement before feeding the hot hand as Calvey locates Vierck, and she knocks down her fifth goal of the night.

The Warriors secure the first win of the season

Calvey can’t let her teammates have all the fun as she finds her second goal, helping to extend the Warriors’ commanding 8-2 lead at halftime.

The Porters look to shut down the Warrior scoring run in the second half; however, they commit a foul, setting up Waubonsie for another penalty shot. You guessed it, it’s Viereck taking the shot and taking down the Porters. Waubonsie sails past Lockport with a 13-4 victory in the season opener.

