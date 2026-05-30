Waubonsie Valley scores three late runs to top Plainfield North 4-3

Waubonsie Valley baseball hopes to make another deep run in the 4A baseball playoffs. The Warriors begin this year’s quest on the road at Plainfield North as the nine seed against a tough Tigers’ squad. The Warriors won six of seven games to close out the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Walks haunt the Warriors in the early going

In the bottom of the second, Plainfield North loads the bases despite the ball never leaving the infield, thanks to a walk, an infield single, and a hit by pitch. Tigers’ starting pitcher Colin Ogden grounds a ball to Ryan Lucas at short, who goes for the force at second, but the throw is late. Another infield single earns an RBI as Mason Laube scores to put the Tigers up 1-0.

With one away in the top of the third, Parker Howland gets a single to the left side to give the green and gold a baserunner.

Shane Torres ties things up

After an infield single from Scott Gillen, Shane Torres smacks a single up the middle into central. Howland comes around to score as Gillen hustles around to third. Torres takes second on the throw after an RBI to tie the game.

One out later, Jake Quinn looks to put the Warriors in front with a line drive to right, but Matt McCormick makes a diving catch to save two runs and end the inning.

Plainfield North jumps back in front

In the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers have runners on second and third with two outs. Waubonsie pitcher Cole Ruggeri’s pitch to Ryan Potter pops out of the glove of Shane Torres and bounces away. Mason Laube comes in to score to put Plainfield back in front as Potter earns the walk.

Looking to avoid further damage, Ruggeri throws a wild pitch that skips away, allowing Logan Huegel to score with the Tigers leading 3-1 after four.

Jumping ahead to the top of the sixth with Jack Roberts at first after a leadoff single, Jake Quinn drops down to, but relief pitcher Chase Holtzman makes a diving catch as he collides with the catcher. Everyone is ok as the Tigers get the out and end the inning with the lead intact.

Cole Ruggeri keeps his team in the game, racking up seven strikeouts, including two in the bottom of the sixth to give the Warriors one last chance.

Liam Edelman starts the top of the seventh with a single into center to give Waubonsie a spark.

Ryan Lucas then drives a grounder into left, putting the tying run on base with nobody out. Howland then sacrifices the runners into second and third, trading an out for putting a pair into scoring position.

The Warriors come through in the clutch

Scott Gillen is up in the clutch and rips a line drive just inside the left field line and down for a hit. Edelman and Lucas score as Gillen hustles into second. The Warriors battle back to tie the game at 3-3.

The Tigers intentionally walk the dangerous Shane Torres, but Jack Roberts delivers on the first pitch he sees, hitting a hard grounder to third that gets through and into the outfield. Gillen comes in to score to put Waubonsie in front, 4-3. Hotzman coaxes a double play ball to keep things a one-score game heading to the bottom of the seventh.

But Waubonsie relief pitcher Aanish Kamdar removes any drama. After a flyout to center and a pop out to third, Kamdar gets Johnny Andretich swinging on three pitches to end the game and send the Warriors to the regional championship. Waubonsie will face the number one seed in the sectional, Lockport, on Saturday morning to decide the regional crown after a thrilling come-from-behind win.