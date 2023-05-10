Waubonsie Valley softball finally knocks off Neuqua Valley

Waubonsie Valley softball gets first conference victory after defeating rival Neuqua Valley on Senior Night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It is a cloudy day for softball as it’s Senior Night at Waubonsie Valley with the Warriors going up against their top rivals in the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Waubonsie looking to finally knock off Neuqua after losing to them twice this season.

Teams trading runs early

In the first inning, Krista Waldusky hits this one out to right field that goes over Paige Warner’s head. That brings home Natalie Liacone and Waldusky slides into third for an RBI triple to put Neuqua up 1-0.

Bottom of the second, Lily Elsea singles a grounder through the gap to send Sam Wiertelak home. That ties the game at one.

In the third, Anna Riggs crushes this ball to center field and that’s good for a double. Gia Cobert tries to come home, but the throw to the plate is in time for the out.

Bottom four, Lauren Dexter-Thornton gets a bunt down and gets thrown out first, but then the throw to third gets away. Maeve Black reaches home safely on the error and Waubonsie goes up 2-1.

Lily Elsea kick-starts Waubonsie Valley’s momentum

Same inning, Lily Elsea gets all of this pitch and that ball is gone for a two-run home run to extend the Warriors’ lead to three.

Now in the fifth, Hannah Laub gets involved as she slaps a line drive to left field to bring home Anna Riggs. That’s an RBI triple for Laub and a 5-1 lead for WV.

Neuqua looking to cut into the deficit in the sixth inning. This will help as Natalie Liacone hits a grounder through the infield. Two runs score and the lead is down to two.

Neuqua Valley’s defensive struggles halt comeback attempt

Bottom six, Marissa Grimes goes for a bunt. The throw to first is too low so she breaks for second. She then makes her way to third base and the throw to third is off line. Somehow, Grimes finds herself crossing home plate standing up after initially going for a bunt. A miraculous play for the Warriors and a disaster for the Wildcats.

Waubonsie looking to close the door and it does so as Kate Scardina grounds out to first. The Warriors finally defeat the Wildcats 7-4 and get their very first conference victory on Senior Night.

