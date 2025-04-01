Waubonsie Valley softball scores nine runs in a row to beat Geneva

Waubonsie Valley softball hosts Geneva in a spring break matchup. The Warriors enter with a 2-2 record after thrashing Batavia, 14-2. The Vikings enter with a 1-3 record after losing their last two contests. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Geneva Softball scores two runs in the first inning

In the top of the first, Samantha Wiertelak is pitching for the Warriors, with Geneva’s Clara Lyons up at the plate. Cerwin hits a ground ball towards center field, and Kat Cerwin crosses home for the first score of the game.

After Kaitlyn Sprague and Summer Ayersman walk, Caroline Winsininski steps up to bat. Winsininski grounds into a fielder’s choice as the Warriors get the out on Sprague while Lyons runs home for the Vikings. Geneva leads 2-0 entering the bottom of the first.

Waubonsie Valley softball scores nine straight against Geneva

Two quick outs for the Warriors as Freshman Samantha Hughes steps up to the plate with Madison Gates pitching for the Vikings. Needing a spark, Hughes hits a nice single towards center field, allowing Dezirae Kelly to reach home plate. The Warriors trail 2-1.

Later in the inning, Giavanna Pyle adds to the momentum. She singles on a line drive while Hughes and Aislee Morgan advance home. The Warriors lead 3-2 after two innings.

In the bottom of the third, Pyle is back up to bat for Waubonsie. She sends a liner towards left field as Hughes runs home for her second score of the game. WV leads 4-2.

Moments later, Alyssa Tukker has bases loaded for Waubonsie. Tukker smacks one over the center fielders head for a three RBI triple! Pyle, Grace Riggs, and Kelly score to make it 7-2 Warriors in the bottom of the fourth.

One out for the Warriors with Wiertelak on the plate. She singles on a fly ball just above Winsininski as Addison Powell runs in another score for the Warriors. They lead 8-2.

After an error that gets Paige Warner to first base, the bases are loaded for Riggs. The Warrior hits into a fielder’s choice as Warner is out at second base however, Wiertelak is able to reach home plate for the score. The green and gold lead 9-2.

Sliding over to the top of the fifth, the Vikings need a big play to get back into this one. Megan O’Connor delivers as she sends one far into center field for a triple.

Warriors close it out against the Vikings

The Warriors now look for the final out in the fifth. Wiertelak’s first pitch is a ball, however, O’Connor takes the chance and dashes towards home plate and slides safely for the score! Geneva trails 9-3 entering the final inning.

It’s the last chance for the Vikings, as Winsinski is up with two outs in the seventh. Wiertelek says not today and denies any late comeback with a strikeout to end the game! Waubonsie Valley gets the home victory against Geneva, 9-3.