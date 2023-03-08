Waubonsie Valley starts the boys water polo season strong by blanking Lockport

Swimming and Diving is long gone so that means it’s time for the boys water polo season. Waubonsie Valley straps up for an exciting season returning tons of talent looking to build on their previous 26 win campaign as the Warriors welcome Lockport water polo to town. The Porters hope to rebound after going winless in 2022. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Cam Censullo and Charlie Drohan get the ball rolling early

One of the key returners is junior Cam Censullo for WV. He gets the dry pass and scores on the bunny shot to make it 2-0 in favor of Waubonsie.

Another player returning the pool is his best friend and Warrior Charlie Drohan who gets the ball from Censullo and pulls the greenie for a Warrior 3-0 lead.

Censullo is not done yet and neither is his scoring as Waubonsie Valley looks sharp in the early going.

Both Censullo and Drohan get off to a hot start, each combining for eight goals. The Warrior lead extends to double digits.

More experience back in the pool

It’s not just those two back in the pool for the green and gold but also Keith Cabinian as he gets the pass from Jed Caruso and scores.

Lockport is looking for any score but standout goalie PJ Bartzen is there for the save. You can tell he’s ready to be back in action.

Aidan Meagher joins the goal fest and it’s a 19-0 Waubonsie Valley win over Lockport water polo. This is just the start of what hopes to be another special season for the Warriors. Waubonsie Valley will have a tough challenge next week against Naperville Central, the team that ended their season in the sectional semi finals last spring.

