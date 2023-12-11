Waubonsie Valley’s Moses Wilson throws down the slam

Our Boys Play of the Week comes from Waubonsie Valley’s Moses Wilson, who throws down the slam against Metea. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Waubonsie Valley’s Moses Wilson electrifies the crowd

Waubonsie leads 34-21 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter. The Mustangs put up a shot, but it’s off the mark and the Warriors have numbers on the break. Tyreek Coleman leads the way and dishes one to Wilson who rises to the occasion for the dunk.

A great play to extend the Warrior’s lead and the crowd loved it. Let’s take one more look at the play by Wilson and his teammates.

