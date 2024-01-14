Waubonsie Valley’s Mya Zatloukal bowls eight consecutive strikes for a career-best game

It’s time for some girls bowling at Parkside Lanes, as Waubonsie Valley’s Mya Zatloukal bowls a round close to perfection. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Waubonsie Valley’s Mya Zatloukal looks to close the game perfect

We’re in game two, and after five consecutive strikes, Zatloukal is feeling strong for the Warriors. she collects her sixth straight on this attempt and is locked in. She continues to bowl strong, and after strike number seven, she rolls this one home for number eight!

Zatloukal just misses out on a strike in the ninth frame but still goes on to bowl a career-best game of 266. She ends the day with a 688 series, and all three games over 200.

