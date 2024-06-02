Waubonsie Valley’s Owen Roberts throws no hitter in Sectionals Semis

Waubonsie Valley baseball continues to make history this spring, as Owen Roberts throws a no-hitter to guide the Warriors back to the Sectional Finals for the first time since 2005. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Owen Roberts throws a no-hitter for Waubonsie Valley Baseball

Roberts enters as the DVC Pitcher and Player of The Year, finishing the season with a .452 batting average with 10 doubles and four home runs. He went 10-0 on the mound across 57.1 IP, and a 1.09 ERA.

The only thing he was missing was this no-hitter against Plainfield Central. The Warrior threw seven strikeouts and looked strong all day, in addition to some nice defense behind him.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!