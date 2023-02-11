Welsh and Arl lead the Huskies to victory over Metea Valley

A critical matchup takes us to Naperville North as the Huskies host the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Huskies sit in second place in the conference standings, while the Mustangs look to move above .500 in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Huskies take the lead over Mustangs in low-scoring the first quarter

We get started with Nick Schroeder receiving the pass from James Parker and hitting the three-pointer.

The Huskies answer right back with a three from Bryce Welch as he drains it down the lane.

North here takes advantage of a Metea turnover. Grant Montanari kicks it out to Cole Arl. He drives to the basket and finishes the tough layup. The Huskies lead after the first 14-6.

Huskies stretch lead despite the Mustangs effort

The Mustangs, in need of some defense, get some through Quentin Schaffer as he sticks with Arl and gets the block at the basket.

Arl returns without hesitation as Montanari gets the steal; Arl takes it to the other end and bodies the Mustang defense to finish the layup. The Huskies take a 31-13 lead at halftime.

Arl does it on both ends of the floor; he rips the rock out of Parker’s hands and takes it coast to coast for the layup.

Mustangs would continue to battle as Parker dishes it out to Jahki Gray on the perimeter. His shot eventually falls for the three-pointer.

It’s all Huskies in the second half

Yet, it was all Naperville north going forward, as Luke Williams makes his bid for the NBA slam dunk contest next weekend as he gets air and rattles the rim.

Bryce Welch makes it look easy as he banks the floater with a delicate touch.

Jacob Nolen puts the game to bed as he gets the dish from Arl on the baseline and finishes the dunk.

Naperville North beats Metea Valley at home 57-39.

