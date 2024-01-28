West Chicago Co-Op glides past Benet Academy boys swimming on Senior Night

We’re at West Chicago High School for a boys swimming dual meet. It’s Senior Night for both Benet Academy and West Chicago Co-Op. The Redwings honored four seniors on the night, while the West Chicago Co-Op honors its senior class from both West Chicago and Batavia High School. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

West Chicago gets off to a flying start

We start this one off with the 200-yard freestyle, where the West Chicago team gets off to a great start from Brady Johnson, Ryan Fors, Dylan Clark, and Alek Simeunovic. The Co-Op dominates the 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:38.01.

West Chicago’s Brady Johnson sets new record

Next is the 50-yard freestyle race and we got a good battle in the pool here between West Chicago’s Brady Johnson, Ryan Fors, and Benet Academy senior Jake Yuknis. This race goes down to the wire, but in the end, Johnson beats out both Fors and Yuknis and sets a new record time at 20.68.

A very close race between West Chicago’s Clark and Redwing Yuknis

The 100-yard butterfly is a close one between West Chicago’s Dylan Clark and Benet’s Jake Yuknis. These two would be neck and neck down the stretch but Clark edges out Yuknis with a time of 56.01.

West Chicago cruising down the stretch

Next up is the 100-yard backstroke, and we got another close one here between West Chicago’s Tommy Eng and Benet’s Harlan Apple. These two keep pushing to the very end as Eng narrowly beats Apple to take this one with a time of 57.55.

West Chicago boys swimming dominates Benet Academy for the victory

In the final race of the evening, we have the 400-yard freestyle relay. The West Chicago co-op team of Brady Jordan, Nathan Lindstrom, Tommy Eng, and Sam Ortiz were able to set the tone and didn’t let up on their lead. Ortiz closes this race out as West Chicago Co-Op wins the meet with a final score of 113-57.

