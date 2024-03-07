Wheaton Co-Op boys gymnastics takes down Naperville Central to start the season

Sure, there’s no credit, but there is boys gymnastics as Naperville Central begins its season on the road, taking on the Wheaton Co-op and Glenbard South. However, last June the IHSA discontinued the sport, so this season it will be run by the Illinois High School Coaches Association. This highlight is sponsored by BMO

Redhawks start strong on the rings

Naperville Central’s Brady Bechtel demonstrates his muscles on the still rings, executing a series of controlled swings before landing with precision, earning a score of 8-flat.

Tim Engman is back for his final rodeo with the Redhawks. He swings for the dismount which includes a double back that results in a near-crash landing, but he still scores 8.4 for the effort.

Jack Ongstad of the Wheaton Co-Op, however, steals the show with a stellar showing, hitting the ground firmly with an impressive score of 8.8.

To the pommel horse with Patrick Malone, who also helps out the Co-Op with a very controlled routine, which leads to scores like his 9.5 in the event.

Onto the floor exercise we go with Adam Martins for the Redhawks who tucks his way to a 7.5.

Up next is freshman Oscar Binkowski, who impresses with a strong performance, scoring a promising nine flat, and that marks a fantastic start to his high school career

Staying with Binkowski this time on the vault as he attempts a front tuck and double back pike and he gets an 8.3 for the Redhawks.

Up next is Tim Engman who does something similar but pulls the tsuk. Engman scores an 8.5 as he wobbles but stays on his feet for the landing.

We go to the bars, starting with the single high bar. It’s Patrick Malone from Wheaton with a double-back tuck, which lands a solid 8.5 from the judges.

Wheaton Co-Op seals it with the bars

On the parallel bars David Shimp adds some insurance for the home team with a performance that’s good enough for an 8.1.

The Wheaton Co-Op throws in the dagger with Jack Ongstad, who performs a 9.3 and on the parallel bars and helps the Co-Op to a season-opening win over Naperville Central boys gymnastics.

