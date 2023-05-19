Wheaton Co-Op girls lacrosse with a decisive first round win over Naperville Central

Wheaton Co-Op girls lacrosse catches fire in the second half for a dominant sectional first round win over Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It is the first round of sectionals for girls lacrosse. Wheaton Co-Op girls lacrosse is going up against the Naperville Central Redhawks. Central lost to the Co-Op last month 18-6.

Wheaton Co-Op starts strong but Naperville Central fights back

Wheaton Co-Op up 2-0 until Auggie Claridge whips in a goal to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Co-Op now up 6-2 as Central looks to cut into the deficit. Tessa Williams can help with that as she makes a move on Glenna Bottom and bounces it in for the goal.

This is Erin Faulkner sprinting towards the net and she fires it in. Redhawks trail by three with just over six minutes left in the half.

Wheaton Co-Op pulls away for the victory

However, Wheaton comes right back with Izzy Campos converting on the quick shot. They take an 8-4 lead into halftime.

The Co-Op continues to have success in the second half. Addy Losey finds Auggie Claridge who scores on the sidearm. They now lead 14-5.

Redhawks trying to hang around as Tessa Williams spins and throws it over Hailey Tharp’s head for the goal.

But it’s just too much Wheaton Co-Op as Claridge scores once again. They go on to defeat Central 17-7 and move on to the quarterfinal to face Hoffman Estates while the Redhawks’ season has come to a close.

