Wheaton Warrenville South wins pitchers dual over Neuqua Valley in the softball regional final

Neuqua Valley swings into the softball regional final, fueled by a recent win over Oswego East with their sights set on their third regional plaque in four seasons. Neuqua takes on Wheaton Warrenville South a rematch of the 2022 regional softball final that the Cats won 3-1.

In the bottom of the first, Parker Leonard showcases her power and speed as she sends the ball soaring into right field, sprinting to a triple.

Ava Drehs displays her arm early

However, you’ve come to the right place if you want a pitcher’s dual. Ava Drehs strikes out the side to strand the runner after one.

Krista Waldusky’s turn to swing away for Neuqua Valley, and she is safe thanks to a bad throw at first.

Tiger pitcher Maddie Pool is able to match Drehs, getting a punchout and retires the side.

The defenses match the strong pitching performances

The Neuqua infield backs up Drehs as Nalia Clifford throws to Waldusky at first to knab the opposing base runner.

As for Drehs she gets another swing and a miss that sends Kaylie Pereira to the dugout.

The Tigers double their defensive plan behind Pool with Brooke Struebing and Alli Michalowski connecting on the double play.

Pool says, thank you, but I can still throw the heat. Pool and Drehs combine for seventeen strikeouts on the day as neither offense can get anything going.

Wheaton South wins the regional in walk off fashion

In the bottom of the seventh a runner is on for the Tigers via walk. Becca Chaney gets the last laugh as she hits one through the infield and here comes pinch-runner Ali Hobsky. She comes home to win the game. A 1-0 softball regional final win for Wheaton South over Neuqua Valley and the Tigers will take on Oswego in the sectional semifinals.

