Willowbrook boys basketball stuns Metea Valley in the regional semifinal

Boys basketball postseason is here as Metea Valley begins their run in the Willowbrook regional. The 4th seeded Mustangs are looking to build on their third twenty win season in school history and now take on the host Warriors who hold the 13 seed.

Mustangs attack on offense early

The Mustangs get things rolling early starting with a Will Ashford board and put back.

Then James Parker pokes the ball away from Joey Tumility and he can just cruise his way to the hoop for two more points. Mustangs with an 11-6 lead in the first.

Willowbrook may be the visitors on the scoreboard but they are still on their home court. Isaac Sobieszczyk is all alone down low and goes off the glass for the bucket. He puts up a near double double with 20 points and nine rebounds on the night.

Warriors go on a run

After the Warriors get a turnover here comes 1,000 point scorer Noah Campbell pulling up from behind the line and swishes it home. Willowbrook leads 17-13 after one thanks to an 11-2 run to end the quarter.

Now that run increases to 16-4 and it’s Luke Davis answering the call and connecting from downtown for Willowbrook.

Mustangs try to stop the run and here’s Jackson Corbett on the wing, who hits a three as well and Metea trails 27-23.

Nick Schroeder tries to cut into the deficit so he fakes out his defender and tries to float this one in. He gets it with some help from the glass.

Warriors continue to step up on defense and it’s Campbell going on the fast break route and scores. 36-30 Willowbrook going into halftime.

Metea goes on a run in the third

Mustangs get their juice back in the third and here’s Will Ashford throwing it down to pump his team up.

Black and Gold tie it up at 36 and Quentin Schaffer does just enough to regain the lead for Metea after a goaltend on Willowbrook.

It’s the Mustangs turn in a game of runs. Javion Grizzle puts on some moves but can’t find anyone so he will take it himself and bang. A 17-6 third quarter run puts Metea up 47-42 heading into the fourth.

Let the shootout begin. First Jackson Corbett drives and lays it in to break a tie as Metea Valley stays in the lead.

Now trailing by one, James Parker hits yet another trifecta with this one giving the ponies a 55-53 lead.

Warriors continue to respond as Davis waits for an opening and takes it to the rim for two more.

Metea is up 57-55 with time ticking down in the game so Campbell puts the Warriors on his back and ties it back up! 57-57 as we head to overtime!

Both teams need extra time to determine seasons

Campbell continues his big night in the extra time. He gets the hoop and the harm and leads the Warriors with 23 points.

Mustangs trail by one Ashford is once again on it with the ball but this he puts it in from three as Metea goes back on top by two.

Both teams keep fighting all the way to the end. Campbell can’t get this bucket to fall but here’s Andrew Ciesinski with a huge board. Now he wants to score, he does and with the foul. 66-64 Warriors with under thirty seconds to play.

Five seconds left on Metea’s season so they call up senior Jahki Gray who uses all his might to get a lay up to fall, but it’s no good. Willowbrook basketball pulls the regional upset sending the Mustangs home early after a thrilling 66-64 win. The Warriors will face Lake Park in the regional final. A great season for Metea Valley comes to a heartbreaking end.

