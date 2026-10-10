Willowbrook powers through Naperville North flag football 31-8

We’re back at Lake Park for flag football, this time for the regional semifinals between Willowbrook High School and the Huskies of Naperville North. The Huskies are fresh off a big win over Glenbard North last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Santos gets the Willowbrook offense cooking

About two minutes into the first quarter, Willowbrook is on the move. Kaitlyn Santos throws to Mackenzie Edison at the goal line. Edison gets stopped by North’s Siena Tella near the end zone to put Willowbrook within striking distance.

Santos throws the pass from the 8-yard line to Edison, putting Willowbrook on the board for the team’s first touchdown of the game and a 6-0 lead.

North has the ball next. Huskie quarterback Max Huang looks for Ava Wilkey on the pass attempt, but it’s intercepted by Willowbrook’s Elizabeth Pettinger. Pettinger gets stopped by Huang.

North gets a turnover to stay in the game

The turnovers continue in the opening quarter. Santos throws to the end zone, but Maddie Bauer gets the ball back for the Huskies with an interception of her own.

After a Huskie punt, Santos is in action once more. She throws a pass to Mackenzie Edison for another Willowbrook touchdown. The Warriors lead the game 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.

North’s Max Haung has the ball looking for a pass as the second quarter gets underway. However, Willowbrook’s Dream Walker runs around the Huskie blockers for a sack.

Haung is still looking to get something going. She throws a pass into a mob of Warrior players, with Elizabeth Pettinger securing the interception to give the ball back to the Willowbrook offense.

Warriors show off their speed and athleticism

Near the end zone in Huskie territory, Willowbrook’s Janell Adams gets the handoff from Madeline Carine and runs from the 17 to the end zone for a Willowbrook touchdown. The Warriors take a three-score lead.

Jumping to the third quarter, Willowbrook gets a first down from Jada Langston after hauling in a great catch at the 43-yard line.

Carine keeps the action going as she finds McKenzie with the pass. From the 20, McKenzie runs ahead and plows through the defense for another Willowbrook touchdown.

Willowbrook advances to the regional final

Going to the 4th quarter, Janell Adams is in action, gets the ball at the 17-yard line, and takes off. The defense swarms, but Adams doesn’t stop and picks up speed all the way to the end zone, putting Willowbrook up by the score of 31-0.

The Huskies are not giving up yet, playing to the final whistle with their season on the line. Max Huang throws to Kendall Louthain in the end zone, putting Naperville North on the board. But the season ends for Naperville North as Willowbrook advances to the regional finals at Lake Park on Wednesday by the score of 31-8.

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