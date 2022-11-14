Winter Boys Bowling Preview 2022

From the fields outside to the lanes indoors, The Winter Sports Season is underway as Crosstown Rivals Naperville North and Naperville Central both enter year six of their respective programs. Can a team from the DVC make it to state for boys bowling for the first time in history? To do so, they must keep their eyes on the ball. So, let’s now explore both teams in the winter boys bowling preview as they ROLL into the season. This preview is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central

The Naperville Central Redhawks had their best season ever last year. They finished with an impressive record of 13-5, winning their first invitational in the program and in DVC history. At the LaSalle Peru Cavalier Classic, the Redhawks broke five school records and two district records, finished top three at regionals, and made it to sectionals finishing in 13th while having their second-best IHSA playoff performance ever with a series score of 5801.

The Redhawks graduated eight seniors, including Matthew Reedy, Andrew Marrero, and Nick Santiago. However, Head Coach Brian Dunn has almost his entire varsity team returning from last season’s triumphs. Nate Taverna, Aidan Lee, and Thomas Kradenpoth are returning as sophomores, along with senior Ethan Rupp and Aidan’s older brother Sean, who joined the squad this season. Redhawks Head Coach Brian Dunn has the keys to the safe as a mix of underclassmen and upperclassmen fill the team with plenty of playoff experience in hopes that they can make the trip downstate to O’Fallon after four consecutive sectional appearances. Can Coach Dunn crack the code to unlock the first state appearance in district 203 history? He believes so.

“There’s a lot of high expectations for the team,” said Coach Dunn. “The goal last year was to make it to state. There was a lot of disappointment. Even though we bowled well at sectionals, it just wasn’t enough that day. This year that’s not part of the thought equation, it’s State or nothing, and I got a good feeling it can be State this year. They’re not talking about just getting to State; they’re talking about bowling on the last day of the season where there are only 12 teams left instead of the 24 that start, and not just those 12, they want to make noise, and they want to bring home the trophy.”

The Redhawks began their season at Lisle Lanes last Saturday in the 9th annual Baker Classic invite, finishing in second place to Lincoln Way-West out of 28 schools across the Chicagoland area. With their bright start to the season, the Redhawks hope they can soar to new heights with a promising roster loaded with talent.

Naperville North

Next in our winter boys bowling preview are the Naperville North Huskies, A.K.A the Bowl Dawgs, who make their home at the Fox Bowl in Wheaton, are coming off a solid outing last season after finishing 8th at regionals. The team is looking to improve on last season with a new crop of young bowlers led by Huskie’s head coach Tobey Sanford.

North lost its best bowlers in program history in the twin brothers Jake and Josh Gunther, whom both averaged scores of 208 and 187 last season, respectfully. But they reload, bringing back plenty of talent from last season. Huskie returners include sophomore Max Alexandrov, who had an impressive freshman campaign, team captain Holden Randall, and Ian Rodgers, who already scored a personal best at the Baker Classic Invite this season. Looking ahead, Coach Sanford and the Bowl Dawgs goals are focused on improving their bowlers individually and as a team.

“This year is less about focusing on results and more focusing on growth,” explained Coach Sanford. “We’ve got a lot of opportunities, even in the first few weeks, to improve their game. The great thing about bowling is that every frame is a new set of pins… we’re encouraging a positive mindset, encouraging each other, helping each other to become better bowlers for every frame.”

The Huskies hope to do just that as their schedule sees Oswego East, St. Charles East, Lake Park, Romeoville, Andrew, and of course, Naperville Central just in the month of November.