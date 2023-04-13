Zawadi Brown’s game winner lifts Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse to 15-14 victory over Naperville North

Zawadi Brown’s game-winning goal helps Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse win a thriller against Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got DVC girls lacrosse with Neuqua Valley playing at home against Naperville North who is looking for its first win of the season.

Both teams trading goals

Zawadi Brown gets the Wildcats on the board as she shows off her speed and flings it into the back of the net.

Hayley Swatland looking to get North its first goal and she does so by dropping it in on the penalty restart. That makes it 2-1 Neuqua.

Naomi Winiarski has the ball with a head of steam and she takes it all by herself to net another goal. The lead extends to three.

North looks to respond as Anna Sheridan stick checks Maddie Loughran to take it away. The ball is loose, but Eloise Malley tracks it down and scores right away to make it 5-3 Wildcats.

Less then seven minutes left in the half, Neuqua making defensive plays of its own as Jessie Long takes it away from goalie Evangelia Condos and puts in the goal. Wildcats lead 10-7 at halftime.

Naperville North hanging tough

Coming out of the second half, the Huskies try to close the gap. Annie Wittwer helps with that as she takes the pass and bounces it in to cut the deficit to two.

However, the Wildcats have an answer in the form of Zawadi Brown. She turns the corner and rips this ball towards the net to put her team up 11-8.

Later in the half, the game still hotly-contested, Sarah Chow finds Molly Keen cutting near the crease and she scores to give Neuqua a two-point lead.

A wild finish

With a few minutes left, North trails by one with a chance to tie it up. Clara Hanson passes to Hayley Swatland who turns and fires it in. We are all knotted up at 14.

Just over a minute left, Zawadi Brown looking to give the Wildcats the lead on the restart and she scores. They go up by one and that goal ends up being the game-winner. Neuqua pulls it out in a competitive game for its first DVC victory and moves to .500 overall on the season while North remains winless.

