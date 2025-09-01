Zoelen Terry takes the reverse 66 yards for a Metea Valley touchdown

Zoelen Terry and Metea Valley football faced off against Downers Grove South this week, in a battle of the Mustangs for Metea’s season opener. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Zoelen Terry evades the entire defense for a big touchdown

After a long touchdown was called back due to a penalty, Metea responds on the very next play. Zoelen Terry takes the reverse, and there’s no one on that side of the field. It goes for 66 yards to the house, giving Metea the lead, 20-19.

The play was a great handoff to Zoelen, and his team left him the perfect opening for the long-run TD. In the end, Metea claimed victory over Downer’s Grove South 35-19, the program’s first week-one win since 2014.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.