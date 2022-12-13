100+ Women Who Care Lift Up Local Nonprofits

100+ Women Who Care is dedicated to assisting nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations that serve people in the Naperville area. Women who join their Giving Circle have a heart for sharing their personal resources with others in our community. Members meet four times a year to choose a local nonprofit to which they each will donate $100. The Giving Circle has been in operation for over 13 years and has made significant contributions to over 50 local organizations nearly totaling $700K. Together, members of 100+WomenWhoCare-Naperville have been making contributions to small and medium-sized nonprofit organizations every quarter since 2009. Many of these recipients have names that you know, like NCTV17! Many more are start-ups. All of their recipients appreciate the boost in unrestricted donations that we provide.

In the Beginning

The first 100 Women Who Care chapter was founded in 2006 by Karen Dunigan in Jackson, MI. Since then, other chapters have been launched throughout the U.S. and in other countries as well.

The Naperville chapter–founded by Palma Aikins–began in February 2009 with 29 members.

Want to get involved with 100+ Women Who Care?

The Giving Circle is always looking to welcome new members. 100+ Women Who Care meets four times a year — in February, May, August, and November on the 3rd Tuesday of the ​month at 5:30 PM.

You probably have a friend who is a member of their club. Visit their next meeting and find out more about them. Stay for dinner immediately following to enjoy conversation with like-minded women.

Spotlight Guests

Palma Aikins, Chapter Leader

Marian Striker, Chief Zoomer

