Arts DuPage champions creativity and strengthens community

An initiative of the DuPage Foundation, Arts DuPage is the leading voice for arts and culture across DuPage County. They are dedicated to elevating awareness, expanding access, and deepening engagement in the arts—ensuring creativity thrives in every corner of the community.

Arts DuPage is a countywide arts council committed to supporting, promoting, and advocating for the arts in DuPage County. Best known for its dynamic, all-in-one arts and entertainment platform, it showcases a thriving creative community that delivers lasting cultural, economic, and social benefits to the region.

Arts DuPage doesn’t just support the arts—they champion them.

Since its launch in 2016, the organization has grown into a powerful force for the region’s creative sector, supporting more than 500 artists and arts organizations. Through strategic advocacy, resource sharing, and grantmaking, they help build a resilient arts ecosystem that fuels economic vitality, drives community development, and enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Empowering the arts community

Arts DuPage serves as a trusted hub for opportunity and connection. They do this in several ways:

Award and administer strategic grants to nonprofit organizations throughout DuPage County

Host a free online calendar that promotes hundreds of events and arts experiences across the region

Serve as the central communications hub for the arts community, sharing timely opportunities and sector news

Connect artists and organizations to vital resources, including grant opportunities, job postings, and calls for artists

Deliver high-impact workshops, capacity-building programs, and networking experiences for artists and arts leaders

Amplify visibility through free, countywide marketing and promotional support

Advocate for policies, partnerships, and investments that strengthen the arts sector

Their work ensures that creativity is not only sustained but also celebrated, accessible, and impactful.

A platform that connects over 100,000 arts enthusiasts

The heart of their outreach is the event calendar, DuPage County’s premier arts and entertainment event platform. Free and open to all local artists and arts organizations, the site offers comprehensive promotional opportunities that amplify visibility and audience reach.

Each year, their digital platform, social media channels, and newsletters connect more than 100,000 engaged arts supporters with local performances, exhibits, festivals, and cultural experiences. As a trusted and proven resource, Arts DuPage makes discovering and participating in the arts effortless for audiences of all ages and interests.

Spotlight Guest: Deborah Venezia, Director