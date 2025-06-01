Duly Health and Care Charitable Fund partners for stronger communities

Since its establishment in 2010, the Duly Health and Care Charitable Fund has been dedicated to enhancing the well-being of individuals and families across the communities it serves. The mission is rooted in addressing the most pressing needs of the community as it relates to health and wellness, housing and support services, and food insecurity. Through trusted partnerships with local nonprofit organizations, they focus on making a lasting difference in people’s lives and promoting a healthier, more equitable future for all.

The Duly Health and Care Charitable Fund has proudly granted over $5 million to more than 50 local nonprofit partners

Over the past 15 years, these contributions have directly supported life-changing programs and services that provide hope, stability, and access to essential resources for thousands of individuals. Whether it’s ensuring a child receives preventive care, helping a family secure safe housing, or providing meals to a senior experiencing food insecurity, our charitable giving is guided by the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive.

Focus areas reflect a deep commitment to building strong, vibrant communities

Community Health and Wellness: Partner with local organizations to deliver preventive healthcare, mental health resources, and wellness education to empower individuals to take control of their health.

Housing and Support Services: Work with nonprofit agencies to assist families and individuals in finding stable housing and accessing supportive services that create a path to long-term independence.

Food Insecurity: Collaborate with food banks and community programs to combat hunger and ensure that families have consistent access to nutritious meals.

The strength of the Duly Health and Care Charitable Fund lies in partnerships with dedicated organizations such as Loaves and Fishes Community Services, DuPage & Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity, DuPage Health Coalition/Access DuPage, Bridge Communities, and Will Grundy Medical Clinic, just to name a few. These collaborations enable the organization to extend its reach well beyond clinical care, impacting lives across the region.

Spotlight Guests: Dr. Amy Stoeffler, Physician & Advisory Board Chair, and Dustin Wilson, Manager, Community Relations & Social Impact