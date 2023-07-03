DuPage Children’s Museum nurtures joyful discovery and learning

DCM’s vision is that all children thrive through access to extraordinary learning experiences. The Museum’s impact extends across cultural, financial, and educational boundaries. DCM identifies and intentionally removes the barriers that too many families confront to access exceptional learning opportunities. Through creative and strategic partnerships, DCM builds pathways that allow parents and children to embark together on a joyful journey of discovery and learning.

The DuPage Children’s Museum touches the lives of children from all regions, providing the foundational building blocks for success in school and life. The pandemic and its aftermath have illuminated enormous global challenges. In response, DCM has expanded inclusive and strategic efforts to design and build experiences that will inspire and prepare all children to seize their potential as artists, engineers, makers, scientists, and innovators.