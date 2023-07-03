DuPage Children’s Museum nurtures joyful discovery and learning

DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) is a treasured community, cultural and educational institution serving children and their important adults throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest region.
DuPage Children’s Museum offers interactive exhibits and programs
DCM exists to nurture joyful discovery and learning. Moments of joy have never been more important. Interactive exhibits and programs make learning fun for children and adults playing together. The Museum helps develop curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, and problem solving in young children.
Learning and discovery for all kids
DCM’s vision is that all children thrive through access to extraordinary learning experiences. The Museum’s impact extends across cultural, financial, and educational boundaries. DCM identifies and intentionally removes the barriers that too many families confront to access exceptional learning opportunities. Through creative and strategic partnerships, DCM builds pathways that allow parents and children to embark together on a joyful journey of discovery and learning.
The DuPage Children’s Museum touches the lives of children from all regions, providing the foundational building blocks for success in school and life. The pandemic and its aftermath have illuminated enormous global challenges. In response, DCM has expanded inclusive and strategic efforts to design and build experiences that will inspire and prepare all children to seize their potential as artists, engineers, makers, scientists, and innovators.
Spotlight welcomed Brett Nicholas, Chief of Play and Learning and Jenny Flowers, Senior Manager, Student Learning and Community Engagement of the DuPage Children’s Museum.