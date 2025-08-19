DuPage County ACT-SO prepares students for personal and professional success

For more than 40 years, DuPage County ACT-SO has delivered outstanding programming to support and equip students for leadership opportunities.

DuPage County ACT-SO offers a 7-month enrichment program and professional mentoring in 5 broad areas, which cover 31 distinct competition categories to meet the diverse interests and talents of students.

ACT-SO is a national program to cultivate student achievement

ACT-SO is an acronym for the Afro, Academic, Cultural, Technological, Scientific Olympics of the mind. It is one of the premier youth programs of the NAACP dedicated to fostering academic excellence and cultural achievement among high school students of African descent. Started in 1978 by renowned journalist Vernon Jarrett, ACT-SO is a national program that, by design, cultivates students’ talents and provides a forum to spotlight their achievements at local and national competitions.

The ACT-SO program is intended to be a learning experience, first and foremost. Students work with mentors who help them develop projects throughout the year. Local ACT-SO programs also provide ACT-SO students with enrichment opportunities, such as workshops, tutorials, and field trips.

The benefits ACT-SO students receive from the enrichment and mentorship components include substantial assistance toward the development of their ACT-SO projects and valuable tools to assist them throughout their education.

The local competition serves to showcase the hard work students have put in all year long. Students receive medals and prizes provided by sponsors of and contributors to the local program. ACT-SO students who receive gold medals on the local level receive cash awards and are eligible to compete at the National Competition, which is held in a different state each year.

DuPage County ACT-SO is run entirely by volunteers

What sets DuPage County ACT-SO apart is that they are an all-volunteer organization of professionals who work collaboratively to provide a supportive learning community for students and parents.

They offer social and cultural exposure opportunities, college and career readiness resources, as well as volunteer and networking opportunities to prepare students for personal and professional success.

Spotlight Guest: Dr. Leslie Ford, Chair