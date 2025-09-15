“For the Fun of It!” The 14th season of BrightSide Theatre

BrightSide Theatre is Naperville’s only professional theatre company. Performing in the heart of the downtown district on the campus of North Central College, BrightSide Theatre brings productions that educate, enlighten, and entertain audiences through comedies and musicals.

The 14th season of BrightSide Theatre

The 14th season, “FOR THE FUN OF IT!” Subscription tickets and single tickets for “The Rocky Horror Show Live,” “Phantom in Concert,” “Private Lives,” and “The Producers” are currently on sale.

“The Rocky Horror Show Live” – Step into a world of glitter, fishnets, and rock ‘n’ roll with The Rocky Horror Show! This cult classic is a wild ride packed with outrageous characters, unforgettable songs, and over-the-top theatrical flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering it for the first time, this electrifying musical promises a night of pure, unfiltered fun. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season.

“Phantom in Concert” – Experience the haunting romance of Phantom in Concert, the stunning musical by Maury Yeston (Nine & Titanic) and Arthur Kopit, inspired by Gaston Leroux’s classic novel. This elegant concert presentation showcases the lush, melodic score and sweeping storytelling that set this version apart from all others. With its rich orchestrations and deeply human characters, Phantom offers a poignant and powerful take on the legendary tale of love, obsession, and music beneath the Paris Opera House. A must-see for musical theatre lovers and romantics alike.

“Private Lives” – Wit, charm, and scandal collide in Noël Coward’s sparkling comedy Private Lives. When a divorced couple unexpectedly reunites while honeymooning with their new spouses, chaos—and hilarity—ensues. With razor-sharp dialogue and timeless sophistication, this classic play is a deliciously clever look at love, passion, and the fine line between romance and rivalry.

“The Producers” – Get ready to laugh until it hurts with Mel Brooks’ outrageous musical comedy about two schemers trying to stage the biggest Broadway flop of all time—only to accidentally create a smash hit! With show-stopping numbers, over-the-top characters, and non-stop laughs, this Tony Award-winning favorite is a riotous celebration of theatre itself. This side-splitting comedy will leave you roaring with laughter and applauding for more!

BrightSide Theatre youth projects

The BrightSide Theatre youth project, where kids perform for kids, will perform “SpongeBob the Musical: Youth Edition” in October. In February at the Yellow Box Theatre, “Legally Blonde Jr. the Musical” will be performed.

Spotlight Guest: Julie Kornak, Executive Director and Founding Member