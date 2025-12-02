Girl Scouts build girls of courage, confidence, and character

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana empowers girls from kindergarten through 12th grade. Girl Scouts have fun while being challenged to make the world a better place.

Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

What Girl Scouts do

Girl Scouts isn’t just cookies and crafts, though those are pretty awesome, too. It’s a launchpad for girls to explore, grow, and shine. Whether she’s building a robot, hiking a trail, running her first business, or leading a community project, a Girl Scout is gaining real-life skills and building confidence along the way.

What a Girl Scout can expect:

Having fun and making friends

Finding outdoor adventures

Leading the way and giving back

Earning badges

A new cookie takes center stage

Girl Scout cookie season is around the corner, and a new flavor is being introduced, the Exploremores. Inspired by Rocky Road ice cream, the chocolate sandwich cookie features marshmallow and almond flavoring. It is tree-nut free but not peanut-free due to production on shared equipment.

Cookie sales begin in mid-December through online and in-person sales, with cookie booths running from late January through mid-March. Cookies remain $6 per box.

The Girl Scouts welcome new volunteers and encourage anyone interested to reach out.

Spotlight Guests: Adrienne Fleming, Service Unit Manager, Naperville Area Older Girls, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana