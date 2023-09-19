How BrightSide Theatre blends entertainment and enlightenment

BrightSide Theatre (BST) is dedicated to enlightening, educating, and entertaining audiences through a diverse range of comedies and inspirational stories from around the world. They present a unique blend of award-winning productions, premieres, modern works, and timeless classics, all aimed at informing the community and fostering opportunities for reflection.

Founded in 2011, BrightSide Theatre stands as Naperville’s sole professional non-profit theatre company. It provides distinctive opportunities for local residents of all ages to enjoy high-quality artistic experiences. BST’s focus is on producing intimate shows that offer an escape from the hectic pace of daily life, encouraging audiences to share moments of laughter and song with their loved ones.

BrightSide Theatre’s annual season includes three mainstage productions, a musical theatre concert series, and a free Summer in the Parks Series. Beyond their mainstage offerings, BST is deeply committed to nurturing the growth of young artists through their BST Youth programming, firmly believing that engagement in arts programs positively impacts children’s academic and social development.

Annually, BST reaches an audience of over 6,000 patrons and has been honored with prestigious awards. Naperville Magazine has repeatedly recognized them as the Best Entertainment Venue for five consecutive years. Additionally, Glancer Magazine has named them the Best of the Best in DuPage County for arts and entertainment in 2023.

The upcoming season shines bright

BST’s 2023-24 mainstage season, themed “A Season of Passion,” promises captivating performances. Set on the campus of North Central College, the lineup includes Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music” in fall 2023, the comedic thriller “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin in spring 2024, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” in summer 2024. The Concert Series will feature “Chess” by Björn Ulvaeus & Benny Andersson of ABBA fame in early 2024, presented in an intimate cabaret style with a live orchestra. As part of the BST Youth programming, they will produce “Mean Girls Jr.” for their children’s musical.

BrightSide Theatre’s summer camps and parks series

In the summer of 2024, BST invites campers to join their summer camps, where they can learn a variety of age-appropriate theatre skills, including character development, choreography, and ensemble building, all while rehearsing for a final public performance in Naperville.

To conclude the season, BST presents the annual Summer in the Parks Concert Series, a themed musical revue series that travels to various parks in Naperville and the surrounding Chicago suburbs, providing free performances for all as a way to connect with diverse audiences.

Spotlight welcomed Julie Kornak, BrightSide Theatre’s Executive Director/Founding Member.