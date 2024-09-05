Kittenville showcases adoptable cats and kittens with live video

Kittenville is a 501c3 animal welfare organization that focuses on rescuing mama cats and their litters of kittens. Through partner organizations they rescue homeless cats from shelters locally and from shelters in Kentucky.

How does Kittenville work?

Kittenville takes care of adoptable foster cats until they are ready to be adopted by loving families. But they don’t keep all the kitten fun to themselves. They live stream these adorable scampy feline fosters every weeknight on Facebook to show how rewarding animal rescue and cat fostering can be!

They share the latest on each litter of kittens including every cute wrestle, tumble, snuggle, and stretch. We post our fostering stories to get more people involved in animal rescue to save even more cats, and help find homes for the cats we have available for adoption. Join on weeknights on Facebook for adorable kitten fun or visit their website to adopt, support, or foster.

The ways Kittenville accomplishes its mission

Foster Care – They take in cats and kittens from crowded shelters and care for them in volunteer foster homes until they are adopted. They tend to the medical needs of foster cats including attending to pregnant mama cats while giving birth, giving vaccinations and medication, and spay/neuters so that when the felines are ready to go home they are healthy.

Animal Rescue Evangelism and Education – They Facebook livestream their current foster cats every weeknight to talk about the ups and downs of fostering and show that people only need a spare room to save lives. They use technology to tell the story of homeless cats and kittens and bring attention to their plight.

Overpopulation Control – They spay and neuter all pets before adoption so that they do not contribute to cat overpopulation issues. They evangelize the benefits of spay/neuter programs and work extensively with Spay Illinois to promote low-cost spay and neuter services.

Veterinary Best Practices – They participate in the animal welfare community by actively seeking the latest information in feline veterinary care, and follow the latest science-based standards for shelter medicine. They engage in the feline welfare community by participating in continuing education, sharing information, and connecting other volunteer fosters to available resources.

Spotlight Guest: Susan O’Day, Chief Kitten Officer