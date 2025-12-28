MU5IC4GOOD brings the healing power of music to children with autism

MU5IC4GOOD is a student-led nonprofit on a mission to bring the joy and healing power of music to children with autism. Founders Leo Zhang and Ethan Zhang grew up with a close friend diagnosed with autism, who struggled to communicate and connect. Everything changed the day he discovered a piano. Through music, he found a way to express himself, grow, and connect with the world around him. That experience inspired the idea behind MU5IC4GOOD, that music can do more than entertain and can help children with autism thrive.

Raising awareness and support for those affected by autism

Autism has increased dramatically over the past few decades, from about 1 in 2,500 children in the 1980s to roughly 1 in 34 today. In California, recent data shows that about 1 in 18 children are diagnosed, and in Illinois, the rate is around 1 in 51. Families often face challenges accessing therapies that support communication, emotional growth, and social development.

Research shows the costs of these services are rising exponentially, impacting society as a whole. By 2040, the social cost of autism in the U.S. is projected to reach $1.36 trillion per year, climbing to $5.54 trillion per year by 2060.

Promoting the benefits of music therapy

Music therapy has been shown to help children with autism express themselves, build confidence, and connect with others. MU5IC4GOOD is dedicated to raising awareness about the rising rates and costs of autism and showing how music therapy can make a real difference in children’s lives.

To bring the community together and raise both awareness and support, MU5IC4GOOD hosted its first concert on August 2nd at the 95th Street Library in Naperville. These events invite families, students, teachers, music enthusiasts, and community members to learn more about autism and the role music therapy can play in improving the lives of children.

MU5IC4GOOD inspires students and community members to take action and see the possibilities music can bring. By highlighting the rising rates of autism and promoting the benefits of music therapy, the organization is helping families and children discover new ways to connect, express themselves, and grow. Through concerts, educational events, and community engagement, MU5IC4GOOD is turning music into a source of hope and opportunity for children with autism.

Spotlight Guests: Leo Zhang, Co-founder, and Ethan Zhang, Co-founder