Naperville Little League Baseball (NLLB) has been committed to providing an outlet of healthful baseball activity and training under good leadership in an atmosphere of wholesome community participation since 1952. They are dedicated to helping 7 to 12 year olds become good and decent citizens. Naperville Little League provides every child the chance to be a team member and develop both skills on and off the field of play.

NLLB programming

Through their programming they strive to inspire children with an awareness and fondness of community. NLLB is divided into three leagues, arranged by elementary school borders, which feed into District 203 and District 204. The name of our their leagues are the Continental League, the National League and the Republic League. The elementary school boundary in which your player resides or attends school determines which league your child will play. They strive to make teams according to schools they attend. Visit NLLB to determine your child’s league.

Who is eligible to play Naperville Little League Baseball?

NLLB is open to all children (boys and girls) in 1st-8th grade. They welcome students from all the schools in districts 203 and 204. Their boundaries stretch to include children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

Spotlight welcomed guests Mike Llewellyn, President of NLLB and Michael Huff, Director of Youth Baseball for the Chicago White Sox.