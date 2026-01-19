Naperville Little League teaches more than baseball

Since 1952, Naperville Little League has been committed to the goal of providing an outlet for healthful baseball activity and training under good leadership in an atmosphere of wholesome community participation. The baseball programs offered are dedicated to helping pre-k through 8th graders become good and decent citizens.

“This league culturally pushes values such as courage, discipline, selflessness,” said Tim Pfleeger, an Advisory Board Member with Naperville Little League Baseball. “Throughout my time here, they teach kids that you really have to give more to this world than you take from it. And that breeds success. And, just seeing now that my son is at a really great high-level travel organization, he and his friends are excelling because of the values they learned here.

Inclusive play with the Challenger League

NLLB is in its second year of offering Challenger League, an adaptive baseball program for children with physical or intellectual challenges. These programs strive to inspire children with an awareness and fondness for community.

Naperville Little League provides every child the chance to be a team member and develop both skills on and off the field of play. Boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle, and Aurora.

Joining a team

“If you’re asking yourself, do I want to be, do I want my seven-year-old to be a pro baseball player? That’s not the question you should be asking,” said Pfleeger. “You should be asking, ‘Hey, how could I find a league that uses this game as a model to progress my son or daughter through the process?’ And really, if it’s just for fun and recreation, they have that aspect. If it’s to really play at a more competitive level when you leave, they have those mechanisms as well.”

2026 Naperville Little League spring baseball registration (pre-k – 8th grade) is open through March 15.

Spotlight Guests: Tim Pfleeger, Advisory Board Member, and Mitch Izenstark, Board of Directors