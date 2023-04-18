Naperville Park District programs help build a healthy community

The Naperville Park District’s, created in 1966, is an independent municipal agency that serves a community of nearly 150,000 residents. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres overall comprised of 136 parks in addition to several unique facilities, and serves approximately 60,000 participants each year through more than 7,500 recreational classes, teams, events and performances annually. The District’s mission is to “provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community.”

Included within the District’s operations are the Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, the Paddleboat Quarry, Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses, historic Centennial Beach, the Millennium Carillon in Moser Tower, the beautiful downtown Riverwalk and many baseball, basketball, and tennis courts, sports fields, pickleball courts, two outdoor splash pads, and two inline skating and skateboarding facilities.

Naperville Park District events and programming

Additionally, the District offers a wide variety of free, seasonal events for all ages including Kite Fly, summer concerts, Children’s Lunch-Hour Entertainment, A Night at the Movies and Halloween Happening.

The Park District’s seasonal Program Guide, available exclusively online, is a comprehensive reference for residents to learn about programs, events and other offerings each season.

In addition to visiting their brand-new website , follow them on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to learn more about the Naperville Park District and discover all they have to offer residents of all ages and interests!

Spotlight welcomed the Naperville Park District’s, Executive Director Brad Wilson, and Andrea Coates, Director of Recreation and Facilities.