Naperville Responds for Veterans provides home repairs to veterans in need

Naperville Responds for Veterans (NRFV) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of veterans and their families, particularly those with low to moderate incomes. Established in 2009, NRFV brings together a dedicated group of professionals from the real estate, building, financial, and legal industries, along with other committed community volunteers, all of whom work together to make a lasting impact on the lives of veterans.

By serving those within a 20-mile radius of Naperville, the organization focuses on helping veterans who need critical home repairs or modifications, which are essential to maintaining their safety, dignity, and quality of life.

How does Naperville Responds for Veterans help those who have served their country?

NRFV supports veterans by raising donations of funds and materials, and by enlisting professional labor to perform the work. The organization coordinates a wide range of services, from home repairs and renovations to full-scale construction projects.

Their efforts address vital improvements such as window and door replacements, roof repairs, and crucial accessibility modifications like the installation of ramps, widening of doorways, and the remodeling of bathrooms to make homes safer for disabled Veterans. These changes allow veterans to live more independently and with greater comfort.

All projects are completed at no cost to veterans

One of the core values of Naperville Responds is ensuring that all projects are completed at no cost to the Veterans who qualify. The work is carried out by licensed and insured contractors, further ensuring the highest standards of safety and professionalism. Each application for assistance is thoroughly vetted by the NRFV Veterans Committee, which reviews requests based on both financial need and specific circumstances to ensure that the support goes to Veterans who need it most.

The organization has a strong community focus, relying not only on industry professionals but also on local volunteers who donate their time and expertise to the cause. Together, they have transformed countless lives, giving back to the brave men and women who have served our country, and ensuring they have the safe and secure homes they deserve.

Spotlight Guests: Rick Lawrence, Vice President & Michele Clemen, Board Member