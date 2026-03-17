Naperville Sunrise Rotary supports youth and families

The Naperville Sunrise Rotary Club is a dynamic service organization dedicated to strengthening the Naperville community and creating meaningful impact locally and globally. As part of Rotary International, the club lives out Rotary’s mission of providing service, promoting integrity, and advancing goodwill and peace through fellowship among business and community leaders.

Each year, Sunrise Rotary makes a measurable impact through community events, grants, partnerships, and hands-on service. Its three signature events are NaperLights, the St. Paddy’s Day 5K, and the Rotary Ride. NaperLights creates a magical holiday experience for families in downtown Naperville. The St. Paddy’s Day 5K energizes participants of all ages with a festive run, and the Rotary Ride unites cycling enthusiasts in support of important causes. These events not only generate more than $60,000 annually—granted back into the community in support of local nonprofit missions—but also foster meaningful connections.

Sunrise Rotary serves the community

Sunrise Rotary’s work aligns with Rotary’s core areas of service:

Club Service: members build strong relationships that fuel effective action

Vocational Service: encourages members to use their professional expertise ethically and for the public good

Community Service: drives local grants and hands-on volunteer efforts that directly support families and nonprofits

International Service: connects the club to global projects, particularly in education

Youth Service remains central to the club’s focus, empowering young people through leadership development, scholarships, and supportive programming.

Partnerships to expand services

Beyond local initiatives, the club partners with other Rotary clubs to expand its global reach. Members have helped build an orphanage and primary school for homeless youth in Kenya, outfitted a science classroom, and funded scholarships for graduating students. The club is now exploring the possibility of building a high school on the same site as the orphanage, deepening its long-term commitment to education and opportunity.

What makes Sunrise Rotary unique is its strong culture of camaraderie. Members work together respectfully and efficiently, embracing Rotary’s guiding principle of “Service Above Self.” Ego and hierarchy take a back seat to collaboration, fun, and shared purpose.

Community members can get involved by volunteering at events like NaperLights, the St. Paddy’s Day 5K, or the Rotary Ride, or by attending a meeting to explore joining this welcoming and impact-driven club.

Spotlight Guests: Marion B. Ruthig, President, and Geoff Roehll, Chair of Membership Committee and NapervilleLights Event