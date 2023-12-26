Saints Peter and Paul Knights of Columbus serve up assistance to those in need

Founded on the principles of charity, unity, and fraternity, the Knights of Columbus was established in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney, assistant pastor of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut, and a group of parishioners. Their intent? To bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled, and needy members and their families.

Charity

With support, Knights of Columbus is able to impact the lives of countless individuals in need around the nation and around the world. Whether providing aid to those affected by disasters, supporting persecuted Christians, assisting mothers and babies in need, or more, contributions make a profound difference. 100% of donations go directly to those served through charitable programs.

Mission

The Knights of Columbus are Catholic men building a bridge back to faith. There is much good and necessary work to be done in this world, and that is what Knights do every day.

Faith

The goal is to help men, their families, and their parishes grow closer to Christ through programs and resources. Knights provide opportunities to live and spread the Catholic Faith.

History

Service and charity are at the heart of the Knights. Founded to meet the needs of immigrants, refugees, and families suffering the loss of a breadwinner, the Knights began as a small service organization and has grown into a worldwide financial and charitable organization.

Fish fry Fridays during Lent

One of the largest fundraisers for the Knights of Columbus is their fish fry during Lent. Starting February 16, 2024, and running every Friday night through the Lenten season, guests can enjoy pollock in the Ministry Center Social Hall at 36 N. Ellsworth, Naperville. Dine-in or carry-out is available.