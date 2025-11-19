Santa’s Christmas Charities spreads holiday cheer one neighborhood at a time

Santa’s Christmas Charities is the nonprofit organization behind Santa’s Holly Jolly Sleigh Tour, an annual grassroots parade that brings holiday magic directly to the streets of Naperville. What began as a simple idea during the pandemic has grown into a beloved community tradition, made possible by incredible partners: Team Doyle/Hulsey CrossCountry Mortgage, IBEW Local 701, PowerForward DuPage, The Branch Moms Community, Career & Networking Center, and CoDo Marketing.

Each year, the Sleigh Tour invites the community to get involved through sponsorships, Santa Stops, volunteer opportunities, and donations. Whether you ride along with Santa or cheer from the curb, your support helps spread joy and make a real impact.

12 nights of Christmas cheer in Naperville neighborhoods

Santa’s Sleigh Tour is a one-float parade through Naperville, starring the big guy himself, Santa! Now in its 6th year, the tradition of spreading major holiday cheer continues this holiday season for 12 nights through 12 different areas of town.

Santa will be seen in the following neighborhoods:

November 29 – Brookdale, Cress Creek, Naperville Heights, Saybrook, Eagle Chase, and North of Ogden Avenue

November 30 – Hobson West, West Highlands, Olympic Terrace, Hobson Bailey Woods, Hobson Village, East Highlands, and Oak Hills

December 1 – Wild Flower, Ivy Ridge, Lakewood Crossing, May Watts, West Wind, Springbrook Estates, Lawn Meadow, and Buttonwood

December 2 – Brush Hill, Wil-O-Way, Westside, Downtown, Historic District, Pilgrim’s Addition, 5th Avenue, and Columbia Estates.

December 3 – Kings Terrace, Pembroke Greens, Century Hill, Huntington, Olesen Estates, and Huntington Hill

December 4 – Steeple Run, Green Trails, Knoll of Huntington, and Huntington Ridge

December 5 – Ranches of Havenshire, Brighton Ridge, Villages of West Glen, Old Farm, Winding Creek Estates, and Maplebrook

December 6 – The Meadows, Maplebrook East, Green Ridge Estates, University Heights, Signal Point, Hunters Woods, and Oak Creek

December 7 – Lake Caryonah, Orleans, Naper Carriage Hill, Scott’s Crossing, and Heritage Knolls

December 8 – Cedar Glen, Brook Wood Trace, Breckenridge, Timber Creek, Rivercrest Estates, Knock Knolls, Prairie Ridge, and Chestnut Creek

December 9 – Summer Field, Stillwater, Wood Lake, Glenmuir, Wheatland West, Springbrook Crossing, and Brook Crossing

December 10 – Ashbury Park, Frontier Park, Wheatland South, Whispering Lakes, Harmony Grove, High Meadow, Saddle Creek, and Clow Creek

Hyperlocal Support for Children and Families

Santa’s Christmas Charities is proudly community-focused. Over the course of 12 nights and roughly 300 miles, volunteers visit neighborhoods across Naperville. Residents can check routes, track Santa in real time, and even sponsor a stop at their home for quick photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The organization raises money through community donations and sponsorships. Impressively, 100% of all money collected is donated directly to small, hyperlocal nonprofits that serve children and families. All operational costs are covered out-of-pocket by the board, who affectionately refer to themselves as the “Board of Elves.”

These donations have a significant impact on the small nonprofits they support—organizations that often operate with limited funding but immense dedication.

Spotlight Guests: Colleen Doyle, Chief Marketing Elf, Board VP, and Karyn Charvat, Executive Board Member