Team Tutors 204 breaks barriers to education

Team Tutors 204 is a free drop-in tutoring program held at the 95th Street branch of the Naperville Public Library. Honors students at the three District 204 high schools (Waubonsie, Neuqua, and Metea), IMSA, and Benet Academy volunteer to tutor children in grades K-8 in all school subjects.

“We want to even the playing field,” explained Peter Carroll, President and Board Member of Team Tutors 204. “Sometimes the cost of seeking extra help can be a real barrier. Our goal is to make tutoring free and accessible so that every student can pursue their academic goals.”

How does Team Tutors 204 work?

Since 2017, Team Tutors 204 has provided over 3500 hours (and counting) of service to the community through in-person tutoring (and Zoom tutoring during the pandemic).

Each week, student tutors meet with younger learners at the 95th Street Library for one or two 45-minute sessions. The process is simple: families can sign in via a convenient QR code, provide basic information, and their student is matched with a tutor who suits their learning needs. Tutors help with everything from reading and math to specialized interests.

Students bring their own materials to work on after registering online or in person. Walk-ins are always welcome!

Team Tutors 204 believes in equity, community, and growth

Their motto is, “When one teaches, two learn.”

“The best way to get involved,” Carroll said, “is just to show up — whether you want tutoring or want to volunteer. Spread the word, bring a friend, and give it a try.”

“There’s no downside to free tutoring,” said Kundan Baliga, Board Member and Technology Co-chair. “Parents can bring their kids to the 95th Street Library, sign up for a session, and see if it’s a good fit. Most people end up coming back.”

Spotlight Guests: Peter Carroll, President and Board Member, and Kundan Baliga, Board Member and Technology Co-chair