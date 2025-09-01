The Alive Center empowers the youth of today to become the leaders of tomorrow

Alive Centers for teens are one-of-a-kind, award-winning, peer-to-peer, evidence-informed teen centers in Illinois that deeply impact teen participants. Through after-school and over-the-summer drop-in hours, Alive Center offers free youth programming designed to support mental well-being, empower teens, develop a sense of belonging, foster physical health, and inspire teens personally to learn, grow, and thrive.

The Alive Center is teen-led and teen-driven

Alive’s Teen Initiative Programs are teen-led, teen-driven opportunities that empower young people to create, lead, and participate in programs that matter most to them. Guided by trained adult mentors, teens design initiatives that support mental well-being, foster belonging, encourage healthy lifestyles, and promote leadership skills.

These programs span a wide range of interests, from creative arts, STEM exploration, and leadership workshops to community service projects, peer mentoring, and mental health awareness campaigns. Every initiative is built to be inclusive, free to participate in, and responsive to the needs and passions of local teens.

By giving teens ownership and a platform to lead, Alive helps them build confidence, develop real-world skills, and discover their unique strengths, while making a positive impact in their community.

Alive Center Naperville is a space for teens

The Naperville location offers free drop-in hours for grades 5th through 12th, Monday through Friday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Student leaders provide complimentary after-school sessions, educational support, mentorship, workshops, summer activities, and programs tailored for teenagers.

These activities span a range of subjects aimed at fostering physical and emotional well-being, as well as cultivating personal development and purpose. Topics covered include leadership, nutrition, stress management, creative expression through art, meditation, mindfulness practices, and more. Our doors are open Monday to Friday to serve the needs of our local youth community.

Spotlight Guests: Lukas K., Teen Advisory Board Co-President, and Debabandya D., Teen Advisory Board Co-President