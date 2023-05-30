Young Naperville Singers connects young people to music

YNS is turning 40!! The mission of the Young Naperville Singers (YNS) is to enrich the lives of young people by promoting the highest level of artistic excellence in choral music through extraordinary educational and performance experiences. YNS is an enduring community-based children’s choral music education program located in the heart of Naperville. Now approaching its 40th season, YNS continues its tradition of excellence in music education and youth leadership development with more singers and more opportunities. Currently, YNS has a total of ten age-and ability-based choirs, and they will be adding an eleventh, Poco Voce for K-1 singers, in the fall of 2023.

Exceptional instruction and artistry

YNS’s youth choirs are known locally, regionally, and nationally for their exemplary artistry, superior musicianship, and exceptional student leadership development. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Angie Johnson, YNS has gained a reputation in the choral community for its growth, artistic excellence, and its strong sense of community. At YNS, children receive world-class choral music instruction, focused on areas such as fundamental vocal technique, music literacy, and performance skills. Instruction also includes ensemble awareness, respect for others, team building, and leadership and mentoring opportunities. Professional choir directors expose singers to multiple styles, cultures, and musical periods, allowing each child to experience a broad range of musical literature.

The YNS season begins in late August and ends in mid-May with weekly rehearsals; throughout the season, students learn and hone a performance repertoire for two annual concerts. Their Spring concert, “Beautiful World”, featured songs that reflected the wide diversity of cultures that the YSN singers come from.

YSN hits the road and all the right notes

This June, the three most advanced YNS choirs, Bella Cantare, Bella Voce and Canto Vivo, will be traveling to Europe for a concert tour! The singers will travel to Germany, Switzerland and Italy to share a wide variety of music with European audiences. They will perform in cathedrals and concert halls, with over 100 singers and 25 parent chaperones and YNS staff. YNS has traveled regionally and internationally many times – most recently to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in 2022.

Spotlight welcomed Angie Johnson, Artistic Director of the Young Naperville Singers.