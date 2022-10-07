A Record-Breaking Ethan Greenfield Run

On this week’s Red Zone Play of the Game, North Central senior running back Ethan Greenfield may not have scored or hurdled a defender, but he did break the College Conference of Illinois and Wiscosnin (CCIW) career rushing yards record on this big run. In addition to Greenfield’s immense effort on the play, he was helped by freshman Alex Kanperek setting the edge as a pulling guard and junior tight end Matt Robinson throwing a great block to open up a running lane.

Robinson wasn’t done helping, as once it looked like the Thunder defense had Greenfield bottled up he pushed the pile another five yards inside the Wheaton 10-yard-line.

This run set up the game-sealing touchdown, which was of course scored by Greenfield, to reach the final score of a 33-20 Cardinals victory.

The senior had 24 carries for 189 yards and 23 touchdowns in the game. His CCIW record total now stands at 5,260 career rushing yards in 41 games, a 127 yards-per-game average. As a team, the Cardinals rushed for 276 yards in the game, including 39 for junior wide receiver DeAngelo Hardy on just two carries. The Cardinals are averaging 351 yards rushing per game through four contests this season, the fourth-best in the country.