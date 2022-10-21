Greenfield Touchdown Run Runs Over Defender

For this week’s Red Zone Play of the Game, it’s an Ethan Greenfield touchdown run. While that may not seem noteworthy, the overall performance for the Cardinals running game certainly was as they set a program record with 597 yards on the ground in the 65-0 win. This run itself, the lone score of the day for Greenfield, was notable for the devastating hit he delivered to a Millikin defender on his way into the end zone that sent both the player and his helmet flying. Greenfield led the Cardinals in rushing on the day, with 197 yards on 15 carries.

Eight different Cardinals carried the ball, with sophomore Joe Sacco also eclipsing the century mark with 125 yards on 11 carries, all in the second half. Sacco, Darius Byrd and Luke Lehnen also all had a touchdown run, while Terrence Hill had two. It was also a record-setting day for total offense by the Cardinals, as sophomore quarterback Lehnen’s 179 yards passing (including three touchdown passes to Jacob Paradee) brought the total to a program best 776 yards of offense in a single game.

The offensive explosion means the Cardinals are now averaging 394 rushing yards per game (second in all of Division III behind Springfield College), but they do still lead all of college football with an average of 60.3 points per game.