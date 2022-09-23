Luke Lehnen Long TD Run

North Central sophomore quarterback Luke Lehnen earns this week’s Red Zone Play of the Game for a 55-yard touchdown run in the Cardinals’ 56-7 victory over Carthage College.

Lehnen was a runaway winner for the honor this week, literally, as he keeps the ball to himself on third down and long and, after picking up the first down, wheels out to his left and turns on the jets to take it the rest of the way. The play showcased Lehnen’s athleticism which makes him such a nightmare for opposing defenses to gameplan for. Credit is also due on the play to junior center Jarod Thornton and sophomore wide receiver Jacob Paradee for their key blocks on the play to clear a path for their QB.

The Cardinals rushed for 407 yards as a team in the game, led by Lehen with 107 yards. Not simply a runner of course, Lehen is currently the Cardinals all-time leader in passing efficiency and yards-per-attempt.