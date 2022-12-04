North Central Football vs Ithaca 12.3.22

North Central Destroys the Bombers

North Central football continued their postseason homestand on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Football Championship as they hosted the Ithaca College Bombers. It’s the second straight year the Cardinals have hosted the champions of the Liberty League at this stage after defeating RPI in the third round last season.

On the opening drive of the game, the North Central methodically marched down the field with the help of some big runs. First, from quarterback Luke Lehnen who set a personal best last week against Carnegie Mellon with 127 yards rushing, and then Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist Ethan Greenfield who as he often does simply refuses to go down as he powers ahead into the red zone. Greenfield would eventually finish the drive off with a short touchdown run, his 22nd of the season, and the nation’s best offense made it look easy on their first possession.

Ithaca’s day didn’t start quite as well, as Cardinals senior defensive end Dan Gilroy flies into the backfield and brings down A.J. Wingfield for the sack. However, a couple plays later, Wingfield is able to air it out downfield and find his favorite target, Michael Anderson, for a huge gain. But the Bombers’ drive wouldn’t end in points as they turned it over on downs in part thanks to great coverage on this fourth down pass by junior safety Julian Bell on Anderson.

Rather than taking their time on this drive, the Cardinals struck with a bang. Lehnen finds junior wide receiver DeAngleo Hardy downfield, and then Hardy does the rest: making one man miss, and then stiff-arming another. Lehnen with a well-thrown ball on the run and then the nice moves by Hardy put North Central up 14-zip.

Sacks aren’t the only way the Cardinals’ defensive line can cause havoc, as a back-pedaling Wingfield has to get rid of the ball and it’s picked off by Julian Bell! His second takeaway of the season. Another Cardinals drive ends in the most common fashion: a short touchdown run for Greenfield, following his blockers for his second score of the day.

After a good kick return and a costly Cardinals penalty, the Bombers are finally able to strike. Wingfield completed to running back Jake Williams who rumbles into the end zone for the score. Ithaca back in the game before the half. But the second half would fully belong to the Cardinals. It began with another installment of the Lehnen to Hardy connection for yet another touchdown as Lehnen rolls out, is able to square up his shoulders, and fire deep for Hardy who lunges in for his second score of the day. On the following drive in almost the same spot, Lehen again rolls to the left but this time decided he’ll do it himself. Forty-five yards on the run to the house as the Cardinals were sprinting towards another semifinal appearance.

Remember that earlier interception? This one is almost identical! Wingfield again under pressure and lobs this pass nicely for Sam Taviani this time to take it away as the Cardinals defense once again made no shortage of plays to shut down an opposing offense. Another turnover leads to another touchdown, as DeAngelo Hardy gets his hat trick on a much shorter pass than his previous two scores. An accurate pass by Lehnen, and Hardy has three scores in a game for the second time this season.

The scoring would end with one more rushing TD for Lehnen, who for the second week in a row sets a new single-game high with 144 rushing yards to go along with five total touchdowns. The Cardinals roll to their third straight semifinal, with a rematch of last year’s Stagg Bowl up next. 48-7, North Central.