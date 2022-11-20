North Central Football vs Lake Forest 11.19.22

The playoffs are here, and the North Central Cardinals are looking to make their way to a third consecutive Stagg Bowl. They began what they hope will be a long playoff campaign at home against Lake Forest, champions of the Midwest Conference, in a battle of old foes on a blustery and occasionally snowy day at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.

The Cardinals offense got their first big play of the day courtesy of junior wide receiver DeAngelo Hardy, who picks up plenty of yards after the catch to reach the cusp of the red zone. However the drive would stall, as senior running back Ethan Greenfield is stuffed on 4th Down and the Lake Forest defense makes a big early statement.

After the first of what would be many three-and-outs, the Cardinals drove back down the field. Sophomore quarterback Luke Lehnen elects to take this himself with the help of a great block by junior tight end Matt Robinson and the Cardinals have their first points of the postseason up 7-0. Next Cardinals drive, and Lehnen goes deep looking for Hardy who’s able to battle through double-coverage and make the catch for the touchdown! Hardy’s 13th receiving TD of the year, and he finished with 6 catches for 127 yards and the score. Continuing his run of games at wide receiver, Nic Rummell picks up good yardage on this reception after a well-run route to find space in the Forester secondary. Later in the drive after the team’s flipped sides for the end of the first quarter, Greenfield finds his way to the end zone after shedding several tackles and tip-toeing the sideline. He ran 18 times in the game for 131 yards.

After a scary injury to junior safety Julian Bell, Jake Brock steps up in his place and makes the interception to continue the North Central defensive dominance and set the offense up for more points. The Cardinals are in the end zone in short order, as Lehnen finds Alec Wolff in the back of the end zone for the fifth-year senior’s first career touchdown reception. What a playoff moment for him! Driving again, the Cardinals offense is denied points this time as Lehnen’s pass bounces off the hands of Rummell and into the arms of Thomas DeChesaro for the interception. A rare miscue on the day for the North Central offense. After yet another punt (Lake Forest would punt 11 times in the game), despite a bad snap Lehnen is able to find something from nothing as he out-runs multiple Forester defenders to the edge and into the end zone on a broken play. 35-0 Cardinals as everything was going their way.

If one milestone tight-end touchdown catch wasn’t enough how about another! Matt Robinson gets his first of the year off some brilliant play design and another big celebration ensues. That’s also five total touchdowns for Lehnen, who gives Robinson a much deserved big hug on the sideline.

The North Central defense largely went about its work quietly on the day, but there was nothing quiet about this sack by senior Tyler Rich. For the seventh week in a row, the Cardinals would not allow a touchdown.

The offense on the day was wrapped up, as it often seems to be, by sophomore running back Joe Sacco as he weaves through and skips over opposing defenders to reach the end zone. The Cardinals set a new single-season team rushing record with this performance, 4,149 yards. It was also their second ever postseason shutout and fifth this season alone. They’re on to the round of sixteen and a date with the Carnegie Mellon Tartans. Final score from Naperville: 50-0.